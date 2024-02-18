Jaylen Brown Finishes Second In Slam Dunk Contest Debut

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made his Slam Dunk contest debut at the NBA’s All-Star Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The 6-foot-6, 223-pound Brown earned a combined 96.4, including homage to 1985 and 1990 champion Dominique Wilkins, in the first round to advance to finals against defending Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League Osceola Magic.
Brown used Celtics teammate and fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, along with influencer Kai Cenat in his second dunk of the first round. Brown jumped over Cenat, who was sitting in a chair and caught an oop from Tatum.
In his first dunk of the final, Brown removed his Celtics jersey to put on the Brewster Academy jersey of the late Terrence Clarke. Brown threw down a powerful 360 windmill earning a 48.6 on his first attempt.
Story continues below advertisement
For his final dunk, Donovan Mitchell held the ball over his head as Brown donned a Michael Jackson white studded glove on his left hand, jumped over Mitchell and dunked with his left hand. Proving he can go to his left. The dunk earned him a 49.2 and an overall score of 97.8 in the final round.
Story continues below advertisement
McClung answered the call by landing a perfect score on his final attempt of the night with a reverse dunk over Shaquille O’Neal. McClung not only jumped over the 7-foot-1 former NBA star, but he also gave O’Neal a Gate City jersey to wear which was McClung’s high school.
The 25-year-old guard joins Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson and Zach LaVine as repeat Slam Dunk contest winners.
Featured image via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images