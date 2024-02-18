Jaylen Brown Finishes Second In Slam Dunk Contest Debut

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made his Slam Dunk contest debut at the NBA’s All-Star Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 6-foot-6, 223-pound Brown earned a combined 96.4, including homage to 1985 and 1990 champion Dominique Wilkins, in the first round to advance to finals against defending Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League Osceola Magic.

Brown used Celtics teammate and fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, along with influencer Kai Cenat in his second dunk of the first round. Brown jumped over Cenat, who was sitting in a chair and caught an oop from Tatum.

Jaylen Brown with homage to Dominique 🙌



48.8 for the lead#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/BowLrT9LQ7 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

In his first dunk of the final, Brown removed his Celtics jersey to put on the Brewster Academy jersey of the late Terrence Clarke. Brown threw down a powerful 360 windmill earning a 48.6 on his first attempt.

Jaylen Brown opens the #ATTSlamDunk final round with a tribute to Terrence Clarke 💙#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/hzEYsWb1AO — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Jaylen Brown dedicated one of his dunks to the late Terrence Clarke ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bX7zCJtBeT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2024

For his final dunk, Donovan Mitchell held the ball over his head as Brown donned a Michael Jackson white studded glove on his left hand, jumped over Mitchell and dunked with his left hand. Proving he can go to his left. The dunk earned him a 49.2 and an overall score of 97.8 in the final round.

McClung answered the call by landing a perfect score on his final attempt of the night with a reverse dunk over Shaquille O’Neal. McClung not only jumped over the 7-foot-1 former NBA star, but he also gave O’Neal a Gate City jersey to wear which was McClung’s high school.

The 25-year-old guard joins Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson and Zach LaVine as repeat Slam Dunk contest winners.