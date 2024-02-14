Joe Mazzulla has had plenty of success during his time coaching the Boston Celtics, continuing on Tuesday night after a 118-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Behind 41 points from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics put on a show for Boston fans in attendance on the road against an Eastern Conference opponent. Finding support away from home is an advantage Mazzulla does not take for granted.

"There's nothing better than being a Celtic"



Joe Mazzulla talks about the pride he has being a Celtic and seeing Celtics fans all over the country pic.twitter.com/pj6TSuRMbo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2024

“That’s just the history and the tradition of what the Celtics are,” Mazzulla told reporters in Brooklyn after Tuesday’s win, per NBC Sports Boston. “That’s the responsibility that we have, night in and night out. We’re grateful for that because it gives us that sense of identity on the road.”

From coaching several stars to consistently playing in front of passionate fans, Mazzulla knows how special being a part of Boston’s organization can be.

“There’s nothing better than being a Celtic,” Mazzulla added.

Boston moved to 42-12 after the victory in Brooklyn, continuing to pace the Eastern Conference through the first three and a half months of the season. The Celtics look to enter the All-Star Break on a high note when they host the Nets at TD Garden on Wednesday night to complete a home-and-home series.