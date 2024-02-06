Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest football coach of all time, probably won’t be on an NFL sideline for the 2024 season.

That’s tough for Julian Edelman to wrap his head around.

Not only did Belichick not land one of the seven jobs in this year’s head coaching cycle, but he didn’t even generate much interest on the open market. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer only was interviewed by one team and reportedly was “considered” by another.

Edelman, who played under Belichick for over a decade, believes the cold reception for his former head coach was due to out-of-wack priorities across the NFL.

“It just tells me that not everyone is really about winning in this league if you’re not going to hire Bill Belichick. It’s crazy,” Edelman said on “The 33rd Team” podcast. “Yeah, he’s tough. Yeah, he is a force to work with. But any team that brings him instantly gets, like, 35% better just off rip because of the amount of knowledge he knows, the amount of experience he has. He’s seen everything through the game.”

Belichick’s reputation seemingly didn’t help his cause after he left the New England Patriots. In fact, staffers with teams that hired a new head coach in recent weeks reportedly were “relieved” when Belichick wasn’t brought on.

The 71-year-old figures to be in higher demand next year. At that point, several teams might come to regret not hiring Belichick when they had the chance.