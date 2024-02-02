Tom Brady’s return to the football realm is growing closer as the former New England Patriots quarterback spent time this week discussing his broadcast opportunity with Fox Sports.

Without true media experience, gaining a read on Brady’s potential in the booth has been a bit of a question mark.

His teammate, Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, believes that the seven-time champion will have a similar approach to improving on-air as he did on the field.

“I think he’s going to be very prepared,” Edelman told FS1’s Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Thursday. “Tom’s the type of guy where if he’s going to do anything, he’s going to bring everything he has and put it into that specific thing. I’ve talked to him the last few weeks and this guy is taking this serious.”

Edelman shared that Brady may see himself as a “broadcast underdog” looking to prove his worth given his personality and previous football legacy.

“He understands what the network is giving him and what people are saying,” Edelman added. “That’s the kind of stuff that fuels that guy.”

If nothing else, Edelman believes that Brady’s excellent vision as a quarterback and reading every area of the field gives him an advantage in analyzing and communicating the action.

“It’s going to be great TV, regardless,” Edelman said.

Brady will hit the air with Fox for the 2024 season, which includes the broadcast rights to Super Bowl LIX.