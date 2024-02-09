Keegan-Michael Key Roasts Bill Belichick At NFL Awards Show

It has been a rough offseason for former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and it carried over into Thursday’s “NFL Honors” show.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key hosted the event and roasted Belichick by making the legendary coach a punch line of one of his jokes during the opening monologue.

“Who would have thought that Taylor Swift would have gone to more playoff games than Bill Belichick,” Key said, per A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller.

Belichick surely could have flashed the six Super Bowl rings he earned with the Patriots at Key if he was in attendance, but Belichick’s playoff wins have dried up since Tom Brady departed New England.

Belichick made the postseason just once in his final four seasons with the Patriots and it was an ugly showing with the Buffalo Bills trouncing New England, 47-17, in a 2021 wild-card game.

Belichick’s offseason certainly hasn’t gone as planned. After parting ways with the Patriots following an illustrious 24-year run, Belichick seemed like a prime coaching candidate for several of the openings across the NFL. But Belichick wasn’t a target for a majority of those jobs and didn’t get the head coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons despite interviewing with the organization twice. Belichick is now looking to be without an NFL job next season for the first time in nearly half a century.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in attendance for the awards show and probably had to play it cool with his reaction to Key mocking Belichick.