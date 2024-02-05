Former Celtics guard Marcus Smart didn’t come empty-handed in his return to Boston on Sunday evening.

The veteran guard brought with him a message to Celtics fans after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason.

“Thank you guys. I love you guys, forever,” Smart told reporters prior to the game, per CLNS Media. “You guys will always be in my heart and Boston will always be here. So, never forgotten and thank you like I said.”

Celtics fans showed their appreciation for Smart midway through the first quarter when they gave him a rousing standing ovation following a video tribute.

Smart spent nine seasons with the Celtics after they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Smart, who will turn 30 next month, saw it all during a memorable tenure with Boston. He was on a team that went under .500 in his rookie season to helping the Celtics make five Eastern Conference finals appearances and secure a trip to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Smart will forever be linked to the defensive side of the floor, as he earned All-Defensive honors three times with the Celtics, including taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season.

Despite all his contributions, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens decided in June to send Smart to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

Smart wasn’t in uniform for the matchup with the Celtics as he nurses a finger injury that has kept him out of action since early January. Due to the injury, Smart has played in just 20 games for the lowly Grizzlies, recording 14.5 points on 43% shooting from the field, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.