NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Shown Interest In These Veteran Bigs

The Celtics reportedly are looking into the possibility of bolstering their frontcourt before the NBA’s trade deadline.

Boston has shown interest in a “wide range of trade targets,” according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Among the players reportedly drawing attention from Brad Stevens and company are Kelly Olynyk, Andre Drummond and Delon Wright.

Scotto wasn’t the first to report the Celtics’ interest in Olynyk, a 2013 first-round pick who played the first four seasons of his NBA career in Boston. Veteran league insider Marc Stein claimed as much in late December, but NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin quickly dumped cold water on the idea of a potential reunion due to Olynyk’s 2023-24 base salary of $12.2 million.

Drummond ($3.36 million) and Wright ($8.2 million) both are on cheaper expiring contracts. The former has been far more reliable than the latter this season, playing in 22 more games entering Monday. Drummond’s stats to date (7.7 points, 8.3 rebounds per game) also are much better than Wright’s (4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds per game). Respective team situations probably make Wright a more likely trade candidate, though, as the Chicago Bulls are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot while the Washington Wizards currently own the second-worst record in the entire league.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics, meanwhile, hold the NBA’s top mark by a three-game margin. They have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to make trades.