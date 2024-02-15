It’ll be a while before reporters can speak with Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, but we now have his first public remarks since joining the franchise last month.

New England on Wednesday shared a video of Van Pelt sharing his general offensive philosophy, including his approach toward handling quarterbacks.

“Quarterback play is a big part of what I believe in,” Van Pelt said. “Putting him in a position to be successful. And if you can make that guy be successful, oftentimes your offense is successful.”

We still don’t know which quarterbacks Van Pelt will coach in 2024. The Patriots theoretically could run it back with Mac Jones and/or Bailey Zappe, but such a scenario reportedly is unlikely.

Instead, New England could use the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select its next franchise quarterback.