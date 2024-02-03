NFL Analyst Shares How Bill Belichick Stays Ready For Opportunity

Bill Belichick may not currently have a job after parting ways with the New England Patriots. That doesn’t mean he won’t stay ready for one.

The 71-year-old may have missed his initial chance to jump to a new team given hesitancy to give him full power in another organization, as discussed by Belichick’s former colleague Michael Lombardi.

“The NFL is now in a phase of collaboration,” Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. “… Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel have strong opinions.”

"Bill Belichick has already studied the draft and I'm sure he's watching College tape right now..



Though the 2024 season (as of now) will start without Belichick, Lombardi believes that nothing will be changing for the head coach in terms of how he will operate the NFL offseason.

“Bill was act as if he’s still working,” Lombardi said. “Bill will study the draft. He’s already studied the draft. That’s what he does during the season. During the season, Bill takes the Thursday and the Friday of the week getting ready to play the game and works on college because he knows eventually, that’s going to come up. On Saturday, he works on college and pros.”

As Belichick waits for his next opportunity, the future Hall of Famer will surely be ready to return to the sidelines if mutual interest eventually develops around the NFL.