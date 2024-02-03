The National Hockey League will send players to the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics, the league announced Friday as part of a joint statement with the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

“For years, the players have embraced the opportunity to compete for Olympic gold, and we are excited that today’s announcement makes it a certainty for our members in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said, per the league. “We also know that hockey fans worldwide have long been anticipating the next best-on-best international competition, and now they can finally see some of their favorite players represent their countries and line up together.”

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has expressed his desire for the NHL to return to the Olympics since he joined the league in 2015, one year after the last time the league sent players to compete for their countries in 2014.

“Just the opportunity to do that is a dream come true,” McDavid told reporters, per team-provided video. “I have been vocal about this. I feel it’s important for hockey as we continue to try and grow our game internationally and at home.”

“It means a lot at any level to represent your country,” Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews added. “It’s a big honor on a world stage like the Olympics or the 4 Nations Cup. Competing against the best players in the NHL and their respective countries, I think, will be great for the players and the sport. The fans, I think will really enjoy it.”

The NHL also announced a new international tournament they will hold next February — the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will feature international play between NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

“It’s going to be exciting,” McDavid said of the tournament, per Sportsnet. “Canada-US doesn’t get any better than that in hockey, and I just can’t wait to be a part of that.”

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was on hand for his fourth All-Star appearance and expressed his excitement for the opportunity to play for his native Czechnia on the world stage.

“Dream come true for sure,” Pastrnak said, per the Bruins. “I’ve been dreaming of playing in the Olympics my whole childhood, so it would definitely mean a lot.”

The announcement came during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend festivities at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.