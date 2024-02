Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic entered tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames with a plus-17 rating — the best on the team — and was riding a five-game point streak.

The Bruins offense as a whole looked lackluster as they were outshot by the Flames, 29-22, and Frederic struggled with zero shots on goal.

