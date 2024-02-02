Patrice Bergeron made it clear to the world that he is not attempting a comeback, but the Boston Bruins legend still enjoys his time on the ice whenever he can get it.

When the hockey world learned Bergeron skated in alumni games, speculation arose that the former captain would rejoin the Black and Gold to assist them on their playoff run. Bergeron got ahead of it, and when he was on “Morning Bru” with NESN Bruins analysts Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft, he recalled how crazy of a time that was.

“It is funny. I think it’s laughable I get back on the ice because it is true,” Bergeron told Jaffe and Raycroft. “I am skating once a week with Razor and a bunch of former players. It’s a way for us, I think, to catch up and stay around each other. You share some great moments as players, and you create some great friendships. And when it’s all gone, you kind of get away from each other. So it’s nice to be able to have that once-a-week where you catch up, have a few laughs, get on the ice and do something you love. You’re always going to love the game even though we can’t play it forever professionally.”

“It was surprising. I understand the rumor. I’m only a few months from the last game I played, so it’s not like it’s been a few years. I’m back on the ice. People might think it’s a bit odd to go back on the ice right away, trying to stay in shape and try to have a good time. It is fun, understandable, but it’s all good. There’s no animosity toward that. I’m not mad at anyone. It’s funny I had to answer those questions. I was happy to shut it down because it’s not gonna happen. It is not happening. Again, at peace with the decision. Super happy the boys are doing great, but I’m going to be a spectator, not a player.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Bergeron enjoys the skates with his fellow former Bruins like Raycroft, he revealed the reaction from an ex-longtime forward.

“… Guys were mad because I made a comment in the paper the other day, “You should come watch our skates. I’m not trying to make a comeback. It’s a pretty slow pace. We’re having a good time,” Bergeron said. “And Lee Stempniak was like, ‘Thanks for the comment there. I guess we’re all slow, and we suck basically.’ That’s not what I meant. It’s more, I’m not trying to make a comeback. … All that to say, it’s a great skate. It’s a great pace. We’re having a good time. …”

Bergeron revealed he occasionally keeps up with the team but also is enjoying spending more time with his family, like when he took his kids to the inaugural PWHL Boston game. But don’t expect him to hold off until the last second for one last Stanley Cup playoff run.