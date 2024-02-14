A certain decision might haunt Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers as they deal with their second Super Bowl loss in five years.

San Francisco elected to receive the opening kickoff in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII, even though new NFL playoff rules guarantee both teams at least one possession in the extra frame. Shanahan explained the decision was made because the Niners wanted the ball third in the event the sides matched opening possession results and the game shifted to sudden death.

The contest at Allegiant Stadium never reached that juncture, as Kansas City responded to San Francisco’s OT field goal with a game-winning touchdown. But even if Brock Purdy and company put up seven to kick off OT, they probably weren’t going to receive another possession.

“We were going for two,” Patrick Mahomes revealed on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” when asked to share KC’s plan if OT opened with a pair of TDs. “I don’t know if Coach (Andy) Reid wants me telling everybody, but we would have went for two for sure.”

The Chiefs clearly were more prepared for overtime than the 49ers. In fact, a few San Francisco players openly admitted they weren’t aware the league’s playoff OT rules had changed in recent years.

Championship bouts often are determined by preparation and attention to detail. That’s a big reason why the Chiefs will enjoy a celebratory parade Wednesday while the Niners wallow in defeat.