While Tom Brady still likely leads the all-time conversation, Patrick Mahomes took another leap forward in his pursuit of the New England Patriots legend’s legacy, winning his third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The two quarterbacks have been compared to each other for years in a phenomenon that only grew in the last week. With another title under his belt, Mahomes is keeping perspective but certainly appreciates being in the conversation with Brady.

“I like it because he’s the greatest of all time,” Mahomes said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I like being compared to him, but I still have so long that I have to go in my career. If you look at the longevity and the consistent greatness that he had every single year, all I can do is continue to be the best me every single day that I have.”

Mahomes continued: “I actually heard Tom say this a while back. That was his goal, to be the best version of Tom Brady. All that other stuff kind of comes with it if you keep working hard and get great teammates around you.”

With three Super Bowl titles by age-28, just as Brady had with the Patriots, the three-time Super Bowl MVP has certainly taken the quarterback torch and ran with it. Mahomes continues to dominate after Brady passed off “the keys” to dominating the league after the 2018 AFC Championship Game, as Kansas City head coach Andy Reid retold during Super Bowl week.

In the immediate moments after his Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes created his own separation from Brady, stating that he may not pass Brady after losing to him in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With a dynasty officially established in Kansas City, Mahomes has started the conversation of an enticing pursuit of Brady for years to come.