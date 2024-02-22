It would be easy to say the Patriots completely overhauled their offensive coaching staff, but there’s one polarizing member that will be returning to New England in 2024.

It just isn’t known what his role will be.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo met with reporters Wednesday, as the team introduced offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. It was during Mayo’s session that he was asked whether or not former wide receivers coach Troy Brown would return to the staff.

“Troy Brown is still on the staff,” Mayo confirmed, per team-provided transcript. “… I would say the staff is still pretty fluid, but he is on the staff.”

Brown’s last few seasons have been rough, as New England’s love for the three-time Super Bowl champion started to wane when the Patriots’ receiving group struggled under his tutelage.

The Patriots have found replacements for his previous role. Tyler Hughes and Tiquan Underwood will combine to preside over the wideouts in 2024. Brown’s duties moving forward likely will see him continue coaching the returners, though the hiccup of any official announcement by the team comes as they find him a title.

Brown technically represented New England at the Senior Bowl in early February, though he noticeably was kept out of content the team uploaded and chose not to wear any Patriots gear during the week. He was the offensive coordinator for the American Team, spending time with a number of prospects that could be on Mayo and personnel man Eliot Wolf’s radar.

It remains to be seen whether or not Brown’s experience with those prospects has an impact on the Patriots’ plans, but he will be sticking around in New England.