Patriots Leader: ‘We Have To’ Re-Sign This Pending Free Agent

You could make a strong case that the Patriots should let Kyle Dugger walk in free agency. He’s arguably overrated, and New England can’t neglect other needs in favor of overpaying for Dugger.

But Dugger’s teammates might disagree. Cornerback Jonathan Jones, for one, believes re-signing the veteran safety should be a top offseason priority.

“We have to,” Jones said Thursday during a 98.5 The Sports Hub appearance. “We have to, man. He’s one of those special players. He loves the game, and he gives it all.”

Dugger’s talent is undeniable. The 2020 second-round pick combines impressive versatility and elite athleticism to make game-changing plays. He forced 11 turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns over his first four seasons, after all.

But Dugger, 27, might already have reached his ceiling. And his penchant for making mistakes in coverage — especially against tight ends — didn’t improve much last season. He’s not the answer at free safety, and the Patriots have cheaper in-house options (Jabrill Peppers, Marte Mapu) for box safety.

So, while players like Jones understandably want Dugger to return, it might be best for New England to turn the page.

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images