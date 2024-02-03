The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. As the winners of two of the last four, the Chiefs are teetering on the verge of being a dynasty but haven’t quite reached the echelon just yet.

Retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes the Chiefs are “well on their way” but are just shy of earning that title.

“Gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk, and they’re on their way,” Edelman said in an interview with Complex Sports. “They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year, and that’s still a dynasty.”

Edelman’s threshold of what it means to be a dynasty might be lofty, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said over the summer in an interview with CBS Sports that the team is on the fringes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’re in the beginning of one,” Mahomes told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “I think in dynasties, I always say you gotta win three.”

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two teams matched up in the 2019 season with Kansas City coming away with the 31-20 victory for their first title in 50 years.

The 49ers are in the midst of a 25-year championship drought with their last Super Bowl victory coming in 1995 over the then-San Diego Chargers.