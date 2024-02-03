The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. As the winners of two of the last four, the Chiefs are teetering on the verge of being a dynasty but haven’t quite reached the echelon just yet.

Retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes the Chiefs are “well on their way” but are just shy of earning that title.

“Gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk, and they’re on their way,” Edelman said in an interview with Complex Sports. “They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year, and that’s still a dynasty.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 2/3, 12:17am
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-129
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+109

Edelman’s threshold of what it means to be a dynasty might be lofty, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said over the summer in an interview with CBS Sports that the team is on the fringes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’re in the beginning of one,” Mahomes told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “I think in dynasties, I always say you gotta win three.”

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two teams matched up in the 2019 season with Kansas City coming away with the 31-20 victory for their first title in 50 years.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The 49ers are in the midst of a 25-year championship drought with their last Super Bowl victory coming in 1995 over the then-San Diego Chargers.

More NFL:

NFL Analyst Shares How Bill Belichick Stays Ready For Opportunity

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with my Bruins knowledge so much, he asked me if I knew I was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images