The Patriots reportedly are retaining an under-the-radar — but important — member of their coaching staff.

Director of skill development Joe Kim will return for a seventh season in New England, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported Wednesday. The Ohio native is “highly regarded for his work with the defensive line/pass rushers,” Kyed wrote on the X platform.

Kim began his NFL career in 1992 when he coached under Bill Belichick with the Cleveland Browns. He then served in various roles with multiple NFL franchises before joining the Patriots in 2018 as a defensive assistant.

Kim, who has a background in Taekwondo, was promoted to director of skill development in 2020. He’s known for applying martial arts techniques to football coaching.

New England has made a slew of coaching and front office hires over the last few weeks, including filling all three coordinator vacancies. The Patriots reportedly will reveal their full staff sometime next week.