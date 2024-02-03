The New England Patriots have looked a bit different in the four seasons without legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

The 46-year-old got that reminder while playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend in California. During a conversation, 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley got to share a moment with his son while talking to Brady.

“Did you tell him what happened when we went to the Patriots game this year?” Bradley asked his son.

“They lost.”

“They never lost when he played,” Bradley said, pointing to Brady.

Brady chuckled, then replied, “They lost a couple of times, but not that often.”

The future Hall of Famer would be correct in his response, going 219-66 during his 20-year run with the Patriots. Bradley, a Vermont native, got a chance to watch that stretch for New England that included six Super Bowl titles.

On the golf course, Brady looks to find consistency on the course, especially after a viral video of him just getting a piece of his tee shot that rolled a few feet in front of the tee box.

Brady continues a busy week after previewing his broadcasting career with Fox Sports. Meanwhile, back in New England, the Patriots look to get back on track in 2024 under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.