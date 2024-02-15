PWHL Boston Leader Saw This As ‘Good Sign’ In Loss To Toronto

LOWELL, Mass. — After being off for over a week due to the international break, it would have been great for PWHL Boston to return to the ice with a win.

That didn’t happen for Boston with PWHL Toronto jumping out to a 3-0 lead and securing a 5-3 win at Tsongas Center on Wednesday night.

But forward Jamie Lee Rattray took a positive from the defeat with Boston doing everything it could to battle back, including scoring three goals in the third period.

“Honestly, I think we had a good team effort,” Rattray said. “I think everyone kind of pitched in and we also didn’t give up at the end, which I really like. I think that’s a good sign for our group. Honestly, I think it’s coming for us. We just got to take care of the front of net a little bit more in the offensive zone, I think we’re going to put some of those in. Super proud of this group, they didn’t give up. Maybe a couple more bounces and we win that game.”

Boston carried play for the majority of the game but couldn’t find a way to beat Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell, who recorded 32 saves, in the first two periods. Boston finished with a 35-17 shot advantage over Toronto.

That coupled with the loss brought some frustration Boston’s way but Rattray was encouraged by the team’s final response.

“I think there is (frustration). There always is. You don’t want to lose, right?” Rattray said. “But I think to be honest, we stick together. I think we had some good conversation after the game and I think one big thing we can take away from the game is that we stuck together, we had each other’s backs and we didn’t give up.”

Boston will look to get back into the win column Saturday when it hosts PWHL New York at 4 p.m. ET.