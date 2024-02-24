As the Boston Red Sox have begun their slate of spring training games in 2024, one outfielder is already giving the team a surprise boost.

Mark Contreras joined the Red Sox on a free agent deal in November and has not missed the chance to seize his opportunity in the lineup in the first two days of game action.

After homering against the Northeastern Huskies at JetBlue Park, Contreras followed it up with another long ball on Saturday off of Jonathan Heasley in Sarasota, Fla. in Grapefruit League action against the Baltimore Orioles. While the Red Sox dropped the contest 4-3, Contreras has added an interesting bat to watch in the coming games.

Mark Contreras for the 2nd day in a row! pic.twitter.com/vgACpUXE6z — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 24, 2024

Contreras last played in the majors in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins while playing in 28 games. Previously, Minnesota had drafted the outfielder in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of California Riverside. His best pro season came in 2021, hitting 20 home runs with a .820 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A.

While the Red Sox are stock full of major league outfielders, the 29-year-old seems to be taking advantage of his next professional opportunity in the organization with the chance to kick start his career.