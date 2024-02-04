J.D. Martinez might not be the offensively sound outfielder who could return to the Red Sox this Major League Baseball offseason.

Boston “likes” Tommy Pham, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Pham is coming off a productive 2023 campaign split between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who staged an impressive run to the World Series.

The 35-year-old is not a stranger to Fenway Park. The Red Sox acquired Pham in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2022 trade deadline. Pham played in 53 games across the second half of that season with Boston, hitting .234 with six home runs and 24 RBIs while seeing time in both left field and at designated hitter.

With Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refnsyder and Tyler O’Neill currently on the Red Sox’s outfield depth chart, Craig Breslow and company certainly could use some more power in the position group. Another left field option wouldn’t hurt either, as Yoshida might see more time at DH in 2024 with Justin Turner now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

As for potential compensation, Pham signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Mets before the start of the last season. But after playing above that contract, including on the Fall Classic stage, Pham might command a bit richer of a pact.