Rob Gronkowski Looks For Patriots To Draft Offensive Playmaker

Rob Gronkowski knows what it takes to be a dynamic pass-catcher with the New England Patriots.

Since Gronkowski’s departure after the 2018 season, the Patriots have failed to sign or develop a true game-breaking skill player on offense. That has limited the production in the final year of Tom Brady, Cam Newton’s one season and the three years of Mac Jones’ tenure with New England.

The Patriots move into 2024 in need of a franchise quarterback, though that passer will eventually need a true No. 1 receiver to take the offense to a high level. If the Patriots do not love an available quarterback with the third overall pick in the NFL draft, Gronkowski believes New England should take that opportunity to select a generational talent in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“They can’t outkick their coverage on this pick,” Gronkowski joked while promoting his “Kick Of Destiny 2” with FanDuel. “… I think a for sure lock that won’t be a bust that’s going to do things right from the beginning is Marvin Harrison Jr. at the wide receiver position.”

Gronkowski added: “He’s an explosive player. If you want those players, take Marvin Harrison Jr.”

Gronk weighs in on who the Patriots should select with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft 👀 @heykayadams @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/qhiJlZTEVT — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 7, 2024

The four-time Super Bowl champion has a strong liking for the family after growing up in western New York watching Marvin Harrison Sr. play at Syracuse prior to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

Whether it’s for the Patriots or another team, Harrison Jr.’s name will be called early when the NFL draft begins on April 25.