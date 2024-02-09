Super Bowl Picks: Our ‘Expert’ Predictions For Chiefs-49ers Sin City Showdown

The hay is in the barn, and it’s just about time for the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play the 2023-24 NFL season out Sunday in Las Vegas when they clash in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl itself is an annual tradition on the American sports calendar, and we’ve developed our own little tradition here at NESN.com built around the big game. For the last three years, in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, our staff of writers and editors put their reputations on the line to make their own picks for the game.

Here’s how we’ve fared over the last few years.

Super Bowl LVII (Chiefs-Eagles): 3-4

Super Bowl LVI (Rams-Bengals): 11-3

Super Bowl LV (Chiefs-Bucs): 5-9

There are myriad Super Bowl trends for bettors and fans to pore over every year. Perhaps we can add the NESN.com on-again, off-again prognostication performance to that list.

If that trend follows suit this year, the Kansas City Chiefs will reach full dynasty status — and we’ll have our best year yet. If they don’t, well, that record is going to be pretty ugly when we reconvene next year.

Here are our Super Bowl LVIII picks:

DAKOTA RANDALL

49ers 27-17

MVP: Christian McCaffrey

Playing without Joe Thuney prevents the Chiefs from establishing the run with Isiah Pacheco. As great as Patrick Mahomes is, his surrounding cast still isn’t good enough to win while being one-dimensional against a stout defense. The Niners defense also has the pieces you need to limit Travis Kelce, even though he’ll undoubtedly make plays. Without Pacheco and Kelce consistently moving the chains, the Chiefs won’t keep up with a speedy, dynamic offense that will expose their defense.

KEAGAN STIEFEL

Chiefs 23-17

MVP: Rashee Rice

Much has been made about how Patrick Mahomes’ weapons aren’t to the same level as Brock Purdy’s, but the truth is none of that matters. He’s got Travis Kelce, and at least one other competent weapon in Rice. My brain tells me we’re going to get a ton of underneath targets for the rookie, who turns in a 150-plus yard performance with a touchdown — which also happens to be the game-winning score.

GAYLE TROIANI

Chiefs 31-27

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

The 49ers have been riding high after defeating two NFC North teams on their home fields and could quite end up being the team to take down the Chiefs, but Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the single most valuable football player in the league. He’s been here before and he’s beaten the 49ers on the biggest stage. Even if the Niners get out to an early lead, Mahomes and Chiefs will make the epic comeback and solidify their spot in NFL dynasty lore.

ADAM LONDON

Chiefs 27-23

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

The 49ers reached Super Sunday largely because their previous two opponents struggled to put them away. San Francisco won’t be able to count on this against the Chiefs, who excel at stepping on the opposition’s throat. It’ll be a tightly contested showdown for the bulk of the evening, but Mahomes will put Kansas City up late with his third touchdown of the game and the Chiefs defense will prevent an inexperienced Brock Purdy from marching down the field with the title on the line.

TIM CROWLEY

Chiefs 28-24

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

There’s a lot to break down in this rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers are better equipped to stay ahead if they get another 10-point lead and have the roster to finally get over the hump with Kyle Shanahan. With that said, the Chiefs just won’t go away, even in the season that has brought as much adversity as ever in the Mahomes era. Let’s get specific for how this game unfolds: Travis Kelce scores a touchdown, both quarterbacks throw an interception and Mahomes leads a game-winning drive as the Chiefs cement a dynasty.

JASON OUNPRASEUTH

Chiefs 27-13

MVP: Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City has been excellent this postseason in exploiting matchups, and that should continue with an extra week of preparation against Brock Purdy, who largely has been shaky against average defenses. Patrick Mahomes has been methodical in breaking down teams, but Pacheco can take home some hardware if he breaks off some big runs against an overhyped 49ers defense.

MIKE COLE

Chiefs 23-17

MVP: Isiah Pacheco

Everyone wants to make the Patriots comparisons, and I’m no different, but let’s go a different route. To me, this Chiefs team is positioned to finish out their season similar to how the 2018 Patriots finished their dynasty with a Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams. They won that game 13-3 behind a dominant defense and a good-not-great offense that did just enough at the opportune times. This Steve Spagnuolo-led defense is elite, and the veteran defensive coordinator typically saves his best for the biggest game. On the other side, Pacheco can expose San Fran’s biggest defensive weakness, running for 100-plus yards as KC controls the game and holds on for a dynasty-defining title.