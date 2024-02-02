Theo Epstein Re-Joining Red Sox In Advisory, Ownership Role

Theo Epstein is back with the Boston Red Sox, joining Fenway Sports Group in an advisory role.

Epstein, who spent nine seasons as the organization’s general manager, is returning to the Red Sox by taking part ownership of FSG. He will join in the role of senior advisor, FSG announced Friday morning.

Epstein will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy on the company’s operations, which pertain to the Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf.

“I am thrilled and honored to return to FSG, to join John, Linda, Tom, Mike, Sam and the ownership group, and to serve in this new role,” Epstein said, via a press release. “This is truly a unique opportunity for me — a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level.

Story continues below advertisement

“… I am proud and humbled to return as a minority owner and advisor. In this role, I will not be the one making decisions; rather, I’ll be the one asking questions, offering opinions, building trust and supporting the terrific people at FSG to help us reach new heights.”

Epstein will leave his post as formal consultant to Major League Baseball, where he served since 2021 and helped introduce the pitch clock and other rule changes that debuted last year.

In his prior stint with the Red Sox, the 50-year-old won two World Series in 2004 and 2007, reached the ALCS four times, made the postseason six times and averaged more than 93 wins per year. He’ll look to bring his winning ways with him back to Boston and FSG’s other sports properties.

“The reunion comes at a special time for us, as we’re looking to double down on winning in Boston, in Liverpool, in Pittsburgh and now with the PGA Tour,” Kennedy said via Sportico. “Helping us think through people issues, investment issues, league matters, new opportunities — it’s really an investment into Fenway Sports Group. Theo is trusted here.”