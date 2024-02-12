A thrilling overtime game between the champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t the only way football fans were entertained during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast.

There also was a series of awesome commercials, and one of them featured a trio of Boston’s favorite sons.

Tom Brady, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon came together for a memorable ad to promote Dunkin’s new DunKings iced coffee. The star-studded spot also featured Jennifer Lopez, Jack Harlow and Fat Joe, but the aforementioned group really stole the show.

Chill. We’re naming a drink after them.



Head to Dunkin’ and try the new DunKings Iced Coffee TOMORROW 2/12 👑 pic.twitter.com/wk4dlzatJO — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

Dunkin’ also shared a behind-the-scenes video where Brady, Affleck and Damon went through some quarterback target practice in a parking lot. Unsurprisingly, the former New England Patriots star made it look easy as he zipped passes through a hanging donut.

Making the Band: The DunKings episode pic.twitter.com/BFlRAuRDvM — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

As for the game, Patrick Mahomes’ third career Super Bowl MVP performance in Kansas City’s second straight title triumph only intensified the “greatest of all time” debate with Brady.