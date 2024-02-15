Jubilation quickly shifted to tragedy Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City.

Gunshots were fired in downtown Kansas City near the end of the route for the Chiefs’ celebratory Super Bowl LVIII championship parade. As of early Thursday morning, one person was killed by the shooting while 21 others, many of whom are children, were injured as a result of gunshots, per NBC News.

Several Kansas City players took to social media after the harrowing incident. Included was Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ longest-tenured player who has called Kansas City home since 2013.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” the future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday evening. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Three people currently are in custody as a result of the shooting, according to NBC News. Local officials on Wednesday expressed belief that the motive behind the shooting was not terrorism.

Of the aforementioned 21 people who were shot, eight of them reportedly face “life-threatening” injuries. At least half of those 21 victims range in age between six and 15 years old.