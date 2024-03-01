Watch Bruins Score Three Goals In Opening Period Vs. Golden Knights

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins came out with a purpose, scoring three goals 2:20 apart in the opening period against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Morgan Geekie got the Bruins going, lighting the lamp for the 11th time this season at 14:34 in the first. Trent Frederic sent Geekie in alone who beat Adin Hill to put Boston up 1-0.

Thirty seconds later, Jesper Boqvist gave Boston the 2-0 advantage with his fourth goal of the season. Jakub Lauko collected the Kevin Shattenkirk rebound and found Boqvist in front of the net with a behind-the-back pass earning his sixth helper on the campaign.

The Bruins weren’t done scoring in the first. David Pastrnak skated into the offensive zone with Danton Heinen driving up the middle. With Pastrnak and Heinen drawing the Golden Knight defenders towards them, Pastrnak hit a wide-open Geekie for his second of the night and 12th of the season.

Boston outshot Las Vegas 16-8 in the first period. The Bruins are looking to get back in the win column following three straight overtime losses to end their four-game road trip.

You can catch the rest of the game, plus an hour of postgame coverage on NESN.