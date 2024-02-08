Add Ian Rapoport to the list of people who think the Patriots shouldn’t get cute at the top of the draft.

During a Wednesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show, Rapoport made his case for New England taking a quarterback with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFL Media insider acknowledged the Patriots might be forced to reach for a player — perhaps LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels — but that such internal prospect rankings shouldn’t get in the way of landing a franchise signal-caller.

“My guess, right now, would be take the best quarterback available,” Rapoport said. ” … Let’s just say, for the sake of argument, that there are two great quarterbacks at the top of the draft, and the next guy is three.

“When else are you gonna be here? Just take him. If you’re taking a quarterback at three (who you think should go at No. 10) — just take him.”

Whether Rapoport’s speculation was informed by inside knowledge is unclear. Regardless, it’s hard to argue with his logic.

Nevertheless, Patriots fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of New England trading back in the first round. A new report indicates there are at least two teams interested in moving up to acquire the third pick.