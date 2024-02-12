Hours before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in his NFL career and rejoicing with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lost his cool on football’s biggest stage.

Kelce blew up on Andy Reid early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs’ star tight end wasn’t on the field when Kansas City committed a turnover in the red zone, and he took his anger out on the 65-year-old head coach.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection stayed coy about the incident after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win, jokingly claiming he was telling Reid how much he loved him. But the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach pulled back the curtain in a postgame conversation with NBC Sports’ Peter King.

“He came out of nowhere,” Reid told King. “But that’s him. He’s wound up so tight. He says, ‘Don’t count me out! I’m good! I can do this!’ I love that intensity. It radiates.”

Kelce staying focused helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in the last four years. After collecting one catch for 1 yard in the first half against the Niners, Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, both game highs.