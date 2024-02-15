BOSTON — Jaylen Brown took a noble step forward, bringing star power back to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as the first All-Star to participate since 2017.

Brown, 27, becomes the first Celtics representative in the competition since Gerald Green beat out Dwight Howard and Nate Robinson in 2007. At that time, 17 years ago, the dunk contest was a much more highly-anticipated event, both for fans and players before slowly fading into more of an afterthought among the events taking place in All-Star weekend.

Inherently, both through Brown’s All-Star status and growing influence — Brown has served as a Vice President of the NBPA since 2019 — the eight-year veteran could help repair the contest’s currently damaged stigma. At the same time, Brown also has a favorable case for coming out on top.

Here’s who stands in Brown’s way:

Mac McClung (G League Orlando Magic)

The defending slam dunk champion from last season, Mac McClung returns for yet another run at hosting the “Dr. J” trophy.

McClung, 25, stole the show last season as the visibly most prepared participant. McClung busted out the props, athleticism and creativity needed to win the judges (and viewers) over with ease. Granted, standing at just 6-foot-2, McClung was destined to win the crowd over as the then-underdog, but the implications aren’t nearly as unfavorable for the NBA journeyman this go-around. McClung was legit last season, and now we know it.

Among all participants, McClung is favorited with -170 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s a notable advantage over Brown (+250) who’s viewed as the runner-up to the oddsmakers.

Jacob Toppin (G League New York Knicks)

The younger brother of 2022 dunk contest winner Obi Toppin, Jacob Toppin is the under-the-radar participant, fresh off scoring his first two career NBA points (off a dunk) in last Thursday’s Knicks-Mavericks battle.

Toppin, 23, won’t be the first to win an NBA dunk competition in the family, but the confidence is clear before the festivities kick off on Feb. 17.

“People keep asking me if I’m asking him for tips, but I’m the better dunker, so I wouldn’t ask him for tips,” Toppin told reporters, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “But we talked about it and we talked about what I’m going to do, so I’m just excited to be able to do that.”

Jaimie Jacquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

The only other NBA player involved, Jaimie Jacquez Jr. is the second-boldest participant stepping forward (behind Brown).

Jacquez, who the Miami Heat drafted 18th overall this past summer, has just 48 games of NBA experience under his belt. The 22-year-old has averaged 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 49.2% shooting while racking up 22 total dunks, the third most on the team.

“I think I got one dunk that you guys are gonna be surprised to see,” Jacquez said on “Podcast P with Paul George. “We got a lot of work behind the scenes being put into the creativity of all of this.”

In 2019, Jacquez participated in a dunk competition as a high schooler and won, defeating ex-NBA veteran Kenyon Martin and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London. So, while entering as the young underdog, Jacquez isn’t completely stepping into unfamiliar territory.

Although the official oddsmakers aren’t favoring Brown due to inexperience, among everyone partaking in the high-flying action, Boston’s star has the most poster jams — and it’s not even close.

This season alone, Brown has victimized three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Brook Lopez, Clint Capela and plenty of others — and we haven’t even reached the All-Star break yet. Presumably, that list will continue to grow, and so will the outpour of online highlight posts.

Brown is also the most athletic of participants and, if anything, has been due for some time now among the list of young stars in the league.

“Honestly, I think I’m in my athletic prime,” Brown told reporters after Boston’s win over the Washington Wizards last Friday, per CLNS Media video. “I think it’ll be fun. I wish more top players/athletes decided to compete in the dunk contest. I grew up watching that and that’s what I love so hopefully that comes back around. I don’t think I’ve ever been in one.”

Brown has the opportunity to bring the Celtics their first slam dunk title in 17 years, and the become the second Brown to do so since ex-Celtics guard Dee Brown won in 1991 and made the Reebok “Pump” an iconic sneaker.