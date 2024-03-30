The Boston Bruins will take the ice for the fourth game of their six-game road trip against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday night.
Boston, which sits in a tie for third the most points in the NHL (99), will try to get back in the win column after a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Washington is coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
In an effort to combat Washington’s top line of Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters he will put Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing.
Kevin Shattenkirk, who’s been a healthy scratch the last three games, will be back in the lineup on the third pairing. Jakub Lauko will be back in the lineup and play the wing with Jesper Boqvist in the middle and Johnny Beecher on the opposite side.
Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. NESN+ will air Bruins postgame coverage with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Seattle Mariners in a crossover on NESN networks.
Check out the lines and pairings for both teams here:
BOSTON BRUINS (42-17-15)
Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau
Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (36-27-9)
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images