The Boston Bruins will take the ice for the fourth game of their six-game road trip against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday night.

Boston, which sits in a tie for third the most points in the NHL (99), will try to get back in the win column after a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Washington is coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

In an effort to combat Washington’s top line of Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters he will put Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing.

Kevin Shattenkirk, who’s been a healthy scratch the last three games, will be back in the lineup on the third pairing. Jakub Lauko will be back in the lineup and play the wing with Jesper Boqvist in the middle and Johnny Beecher on the opposite side.

Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. NESN+ will air Bruins postgame coverage with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Seattle Mariners in a crossover on NESN networks.

Check out the lines and pairings for both teams here:

BOSTON BRUINS (42-17-15)

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (36-27-9)

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

