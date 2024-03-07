Bruins Not Comfortable Despite Dominance Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — It’s been quite a while since the Bruins suffered a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs — 488 days to be exact.

The B’s quietly have put together quite the winning streak against Toronto, capturing six consecutive victories against one of their longest-standing rivals. It hasn’t exactly been easy, though, with half of those wins coming in overtime and another coming on a third-period game-winner off the stick of David Pastrnak.

The Maple Leafs are fully capable of snapping the streak at any time, and the Bruins know it.

“Just because we’ve won in the past — it’s not going to have an impact on any game moving forward,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand told reporters Thursday at TD Garden. “It’s a game we get up for. They’re a very gifted and talented team. They’re probably our biggest rivalry in the past decade, we feel it every time we go into that building and every time they come here. It’s exciting, it’s a game we look forward to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto travels to Boston on the second night of a back-to-back, looking to avenge its home loss to the Black and Gold from earlier in the week. It’s likely a preview of a first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, too, which has the Bruins preparing as such.

“We’re trying to build our game so it’s more playoff-ready. …Toronto and Edmonton, they scare you, they put fear in you because of how good they are,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “That gives us an opportunity to see how good we can be trying to contain that, and trying to beat that.”

The Bruins and Maple Leafs will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.