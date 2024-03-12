It never hurts adding depth on the blue line, which is why the Bruins went out and made an addition prior to their final stretch of the regular season.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday that the team signed defenseman Drew Bavaro to a one-year contract with an NHL cap hit of $867,500. It’s an entry-level deal, which will see the 23-year-old report to the Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Bavaro is fresh off a successful one-year stint at Notre Dame, in which he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points during the 2023-24 campaign. He ranked first in goals, third in assists and tied for first in points among all Fighting Irish defensemen.

He’s a semi-local guy, too, spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Bentley University from 2020-22. He’s probably been on Causeway Street a time or two. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman played in 124 collegiate contests, and his next game will be his first as a professional.

The Bruins might not need him for the remainder of this season, but one injury could thrust him into consideration for a roster spot.