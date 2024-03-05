Bruins Will Honor James Van Riemsdyk For 1,000-Game Milestone

The Bruins on Tuesday announced plans to honor James van Riemsdyk for playing in 1,000 NHL games.

Boston will hold the pregame ceremony before next Saturday’s game against the Flyers the team that drafted the veteran forward with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He was honored by Philadelphia when he returned to Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 27; van Riemsdyk scored a goal and recorded two assists in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The 15th-year forward will play his 1,000th game Tuesday night if he suits up against the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. He signed as a free agent last offseason and emerged as a key contributor this season with 11 goals and 27 assists through 59 games this season.

When he reaches 1,000 games, he’ll be the second active player for Boston to reach the milestone after Brad Marchand achieved the feat this season. His ceremony for his 1,000-game milestone was held last month.

Heading into his 1,000th game, van Riemsdyk scored 311 goals and recorded 318 assists for 629 points.

You can catch van Riemsdyk possibly play his 1,000th game of his NHL career Tuesday night against the Oilers on NESN with pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.