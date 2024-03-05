Bruins Wrap: Complete Effort Earns Boston Win Over Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins got the bounce-back performance they needed by coming away with a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins improved to 36-13-14 while the Maple Leafs, who entered the contest having won nine of their last 10 games, dropped to 35-18-8.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins took a fire extinguisher to the red-hot Maple Leafs. And Boston did so with a complete effort.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins got strong goaltending, a stout defensive showing and scored on the power play while Boston’s penalty kill made the Maple Leafs come up empty on four man-advantage opportunities. Heck, the Bruins even protected a third-period lead.

This was the version of the Bruins they showed continuously at the beginning of the season, but one that hasn’t been present much since the All-Star break. It’s also the way the Bruins need to play during the stretch run and into the playoffs.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

After the New York Islanders routed the Bruins on Saturday, Boston needed a big-time response. And they got exactly what they were looking for. That had to make Jim Montgomery happy.

STARS OF THE GAME
— David Pastrnak didn’t score any goals, but showed he’s a terrific set-up man, too. The Bruins star finished with three primary assists as he dished out pretty passes on goals from Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha.

Story continues below advertisement

— Jeremy Swayman repeatedly stonewalled Toronto’s high-octane offense. Swayman recorded 32 saves to notch his 20th win of the campaign.

— Zacha was a game-time decision after leaving the loss to the Islanders with a lower-body injury, but he wasn’t held back by any ailment. Zacha scored two goals — a power-play goal in the second period and a key insurance tally in the third — and now has 14 on the season.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH
Geekie continued his career-best season by opening the scoring with goal 9:43 into the first period. FanDuel Sportsbook set Geekie’s odds of finding the back of the net at +400. A $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $500.

UP NEXT
The Bruins head right back home for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

More NHL:

Bruins Wrap: Complete Effort Earns Boston Win Over Maple Leafs

About the Author

Greg Dudek

Digital Content Producer

An award-winning journalist that has covered nearly everything under the sun for over a decade. Also, an anointed NESN.com media day maven.

More From Greg

In This Article

Featured image via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images