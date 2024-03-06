Celtics Set To Play Preseason Games Vs. Nuggets In Abu Dhabi

Before the 2024-25 season officially begins, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will meet twice for preseason action for the NBA’s third installment of the Abu Dhabi Games.

Through the NBA’s partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, the Celtics and Nuggets will play on Oct. 4 and 6. Considering both teams generate the most buzz among others in their respective conferences, the implications of a potential premature NBA Finals alone could turn a preseason snoozefest into a worthwhile international watch.

“The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said, per NBA.com. “We welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi. Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday participated in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Games as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s official: we’re heading to Abu Dhabi in October for exhibition matchups with the @nuggets ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dv1YZAPcZ5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2024

The NBA has pushed toward reaching global audiences, and the Celtics too have been involved with bringing those efforts to life. Ahead of the 2007-08 season, before raising Banner 17 with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, Boston played two preseason games in Rome and London.

“We’re excited to bring two of the best teams in the NBA to Abu Dhabi in the Celtics and the Nuggets,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said, per NBA.com. “There is incredible momentum around basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East, and we believe these games as well as our year-round grassroots development and fan engagement efforts will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in the region.”

Denver currently sits as the No. 3 seed (42-20) in the Western Conference as the league’s defending NBA Finals champions while Boston holds the best record in both conferences (48-13) with 21 games left to play.