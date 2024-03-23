Creighton Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

The Oregon Ducks will look to upset the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The No. 11 Ducks already sent No. 6 South Carolina packing with the first-round upset, and they are seeking their fifth Sweet 16 appearance in eight years. The Bluejays are looking for their third Sweet 16 appearance in four years.

Creighton is the 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 146.5.

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania online and on TV.

When: Saturday, March 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS, TruTV

Live Streams: TBS | TruTV