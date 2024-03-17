Did Red Sox Tip Hand At Who Will Pitch Opening Day Vs. Mariners?

The Boston Red Sox haven’t officially named an Opening Day starter, however, all signs could be pointing toward one arm to take the mound on March 28 against the Seattle Mariners: Brayan Bello.

Bello, 24, has already made three exhibition starts in spring training, notching a 1.38 ERA throughout eight innings tossed. With one last appearance booked for the right-hander in preseason play before the 2024 campaign officially begins, Bello could be lined to be the first to take the bump next Thursday, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

If so, it’d be Bello’s first career Opening Day start, and a much-deserved nod nonetheless.

Last season, Bello led the Red Sox pitching staff in innings thrown (157), which was also a career-high. That alone made the now-veteran homegrown arm the most reliable pitcher on Boston’s roster last season, and earned Bello a six-year, $55 million extension from the Red Sox.

Boston’s already lost its biggest offseason pitching acquisition in Lucas Giolito — due to season-ending elbow surgery — plus has several returning pitchers from the injured list last season like Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock. Therefore, tabbing Bello as the Opening Day starter could be the way to go for manager Alex Cora as the team enters a clean slate fresh off its second consecutive last-place finish in the American League East.