The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament rolls on to the Sweet 16 as the No. 4 seeded Duke Blue Devils get ready to battle the No. 1 seeded Houston Cougars in the South Region.

Duke advanced in the tournament with victories over Vermont and James Madison. As for Houston, the Cougars reached this round following wins over Longwood and Texas A&M.

The winner would advance to the Elite Eight later this weekend to face the winner of the NC State-Marquette matchup.

Houston is the 4.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 135.5.

Tip-off from American Airlines Center is set for 9:39 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the Duke-Houston matchup:

When: Friday, March 29 at 9:39 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: FuboTV — Free Trial | Paramount+