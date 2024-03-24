The fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils face the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes in a South Region second-round matchup Sunday evening.

The 25-8 Blue Devils advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a first-round win over No. 13 Vermont. Meanwhile, the 32-3 Dukes extended their longest active winning streak with an upset victory over No. 5 Wisconsin.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Duke as a 7.5-point favorite against James Madison.

Here’s how you can watch the Duke-James Madison matchup from Barclays Center:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+