The fourth and final Final Four bid will be on the line at American Airlines Center on Sunday evening.

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack in the South Regional final. The winner will advance to the Final Four at State Farm Stadium where they will join Connecticut, Alabama and the winner of Purdue-Tennessee.

The 27-8 Blue Devils advanced to the regional final after NCAA Tournament wins over No. 13 Vermont, No. 12 James Madison and a Sweet 16 upset of No. 1 Houston on Friday night.

The 25-14 Wolfpack have continued a remarkable postseason run with victories of No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 14 Oakland and a Sweet 16 win over No. 2 Marquette on Friday.

FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Duke as a 7.5-point favorite over NC State (-310 moneyline).

Here’s how you can watch Duke-NC State online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 31 at 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+