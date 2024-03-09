How Don Sweeney Feels About Bruins’ Goalie Tandem After Trade Deadline

Rumors started circulating long before Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline for NHL trades that the Boston Bruins could move one half of their goalie tandem.

The deadline came and went, and both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will continue their hugs for the Black and Gold.

“I really like the tandem we have right now. I’ve very happy that we’ve stand pat there,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters following the deadline, as seen on NESN. “Rumors are rumors in terms of what happens in private conversations. You guys told me well enough it’s not coming from here in terms of what we’re trying to explore and what other teams are asking about.”

Sweeney added: “I made no bones, and if I had to, to rob from a real strength as hockey club, that was something we may have to do, if it that made our team ultimately better, and we didn’t move in that direction. But that’s not an indictment on the two great goaltenders we have. It’s actually been a real strength of our hockey club from day one, and it’ll continue throughout, and we feel very comfortable each and every night.”

Despite the Bruins leaving points on the board during their last four-game road trip, Sweeney said it’s a testament to Swayman and Ullmark that Boston had a chance to win those games.

“We left some points on the table, everybody acknowledges that,” Sweeney said. “But you roll into Calgary, quarter to four or whatever, quarter three sorry, or whatever it was in the back-to-back. Linus is going in net, you get through the first period not playing very well, but he keeps us in the game in that sense. So, we feel good about that. That’s a luxury for us and we’re going to utilize.”

Sweeney didn’t divulge any trade conversations he had regarding either of Boston’s goalies but did hint that some were had.

“If we were going to do that and potentially weaken our hockey club in that area, it had to offset somewhere else,” Sweeney explained. “We didn’t find the right situation that might have done that. I wasn’t overly aggressive about it. But it certainly was not unlike several other situations on the back end and the forward group; that’s just the job.”

The Bruins have had success in the regular season by alternating starts for Swayman and Ullmark. Sweeney doesn’t anticipate that changing any time in the near future.

“Both goalies benefit from having a strong relationship from pushing each other. Knowing it’s hard to get the net, but the other guy’s really good, too. And the team responds to that as well,” Sweeney explained. “Both guys are highly motivated, they might get the opportunity to if ( head coach Jim Montgomery) said they we are going on a run give him a run. And I think both guys are competitive and internally driven to not give the net up. You know, it’s not a fait accompli that they alternate every night. They know that the schedule sometimes dictates for us, but it’s a competitive advantage for us.”

Sweeney concluded: “Where it stands right now the rotation has worked, but I don’t think they’re opposed. And if a guy’s got the ability to take us on a run let him run.”