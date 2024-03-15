How Mac Jones Spent His Offseason ‘Focused’ On Football

After a disappointing season, that included being benched four times and not knowing what his future entailed, Mac Jones spent his offseason completely focused on the sport he loves.

“It’s all about the evaluation process after the season,” Jones said during his introductory press conference with the Jacksonville Jaguars. “What can I get better at? How can I improve? I feel like I did that this year already. I went down to Texas and stayed in a sports barn for a month and just focused on football — just all football.”

Jones added: “What can I do better? Every day, five days a week, weekends, all that. How can I watch tape? What can I do better? That’s important to me, as it is with any player. They’re trying to find what they can do better. That’s what I do every year.”

The former Patriot took the high road when he reflected on his tremulous time in New England and how the trade to his hometown team was a “dream come true.”

“I have all the respect in the world for those guys (in New England),” he said. “My first team, drafted me in the first round, can’t thank them enough. … For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. For them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So, really, that’s kind of what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.”

Jones is expected to battle with the Jaguars’ regular No. 2 C.J. Beathard to become Trevor Lawrence’s backup in Jacksonville. Jones’s overall record with New England was 18-24 across three seasons. His best season in New England was his rookie campaign in 2021 when he led the Patriots to a 10-7 record but lost his lone playoff appearance to the Buffalo Bills.