The 2024 Men’s College Basketball Tournament begins in earnest Thursday, but hoops fans won’t have to wait until then for March Madness action.

Howard and Wagner will compete Tuesday evening in Dayton, Ohio for the right to become the 16th seed in the West Region. Both teams secured automatic bids via conference championships, with the Bison claiming the MEAC title and the Seahawks standing tall in the Northeast tournament.

Howard is a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the opening First Four contest. The winner advances to play top-seeded North Carolina on Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.

Here’s how to watch the Howard-Wagner game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, March 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | truTV