The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues Friday, with the final Sweet 16 matchups taking place in Dallas and Detroit.

Marquette and NC State help highlight a stacked double-header at American Airlines Center in Dallas, preceding another heavyweight bout between Duke and Houston.

Marquette (27-9) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region. The Golden Eagles couldn’t pull off an upset over the dominant UConn Huskies in the 2024 Big East Tournament final, but bounced back with wins over Western Kentucky and Colorado in the first two rounds of the big dance.

NC State (24-14) isn’t going to be an easy out, however. The No. 11 seed only made the tournament thanks to a remarkable run though the ACC Conference Tournament, in which it upset North Carolina in the final. The Wolfpack haven’t lost since their regular season finale, and have ridden the broad shoulders of DJ Burns Jr. through March Madness.

Marquette is a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 151.5. Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game online and on TV.

When: Friday, March 29 @ 7:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+