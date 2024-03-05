One NFL insider doesn’t believe the Patriots will end up with arguably the best non-quarterback talent in the 2024 draft class.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be a prime target for New England if it doesn’t love any of the signal-callers available at No. 3. Harrison is widely regarded as a complete wide receiver prospect, and he could fill the bonafide game-changer void that’s troubled the Patriots offense for years.

But as it stands, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer sees the Ohio State product landing with a different team early in the draft.

“So right now, I’d pencil him in as the fourth pick to the Arizona Cardinals,” Breer wrote in a column published Monday. “One former colleague of Monti Ossenfort told me that Harrison is a wheelhouse sort of prospect for the Cardinals GM, the way Harrison’s ex-teammate Paris Johnson Jr. was last year. Both are very clean character-wise and a height-weight-speed dynamo.”

Story continues below advertisement

New England passing on Harrison wouldn’t be due to a lack of appreciation for the highly touted prospect’s game. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf recently highlighted Harrison’s slew of strengths that would “translate into any offense in the NFL.”

The Patriots not drafting Harrison would boil down to practicality. All things considered, it would make more sense for New England to grab a quarterback at No. 3 or trade down to gain more draft capital, which reportedly is an objective for Wolf.