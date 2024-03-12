We’re back for more legal tampering.

While it was a busy beginning to the legal tampering period Monday, the unofficial start to NFL free agency, some of the top impending free agents still remain available on the open market.

Many of those players will communicate with teams Tuesday, one day before the league year officially begins. Players cannot sign deals with teams until Wednesday, but can agree to the terms of those deals.

Before providing all the Day 2 updates, check up the top stories from Monday here.

And we’re off in Day 2…

11:49 a.m. ET: Running back D’Ernest Johnson has agreed to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

11:44 a.m. ET: The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with defender Shaq Barrett on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

11:41 a.m. ET: The Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly have added quarterback Kirk Cousins, are expected to sign receiver Darnell Mooney, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Falcons are signing #Bears WR Darnell Mooney, giving them a key new playmaker for Kirk Cousins.



Mooney gets a 3-year, $39M deal with $26M fully guaranteed in a contract negotiated by David Mulugheta and AJ Stevens of @AthletesFirst. A top WR off the board. pic.twitter.com/EgWKYhY0b7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

11:34 a.m. ET: The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign running back Nyheim Hines to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

11:23 a.m. ET: Trade!

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Cincinnati previously was leaning toward releasing Mixon.

Joe Mixon is due $5.75 million in 2024 — including a $3,000,028 roster bonus due Sunday — in the last year of his contract.



Instead of being cut by the #Bengals, Mixon now lands in a great spot with the #Texans, who just lost leading rusher Devin Singletary to the #Giants. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

11:02 a.m. ET: Mike Gesicki, who spent the 2023 campaign with the New England Patriots, is headed to catch passes from Joe Burrow.

Gesicki has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

10:59 a.m. ET: The Dallas Cowboys have watched all their NFC East rivals made major moves during the last two days.

And the Cowboys have finally responded by agreeing to terms with … long snapper Trent Sieg, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

10:39 a.m. ET: Marcus Mariota is staying in the NFC East and he will join the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal with the potential to earn $10 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

10:10 a.m. ET: The Carolina Panthers were thought to be in the wide receiver market, but Carolina won’t be among the teams interested in a trade for Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Higgins reportedly requested a trade from the Bengals on Monday.

10:00 a.m. ET: The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

9:55 a.m. ET: The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, per Eagles reporter Zach Berman.

9:53 a.m. ET: Derrick Henry remains available and has had conversations with multiple teams, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The Baltimore Ravens are among them, but nothing is imminent.

Titans' star running back Derrick Henry has had conversations with multiple teams since yesterday including the Ravens. For now, I'm told nothing is imminent. We wait… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024

9:25 a.m. ET: The Washington Commanders are expected to sign 2019 first-round pick Clelin Ferrell, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

It’s been a busy start for Washington.

Commanders’ agreements on day one of free agency:

🏈LB Frankie Luvu

🏈RB Austin Ekeler

🏈DE Dorance Armstrong Jr.

🏈C Tyler Biadasz

🏈G Nick Allegretti

🏈K Brandon McManus — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

9:06 a.m. ET: Calvin Ridley, who’s been connected to the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, has a “dark horse” team in the mix, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Calvin Ridley remains the top free-agent wide receiver on the market. The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him. Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well. Money will be interesting with a deep draft class at that position coming. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2024

8:30 a.m. ET: Aaron Jones will remain in the NFC North.

The former Green Bay Packers running back is expected to join the Minnesota Vikings, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the contract is for one year and $7 million.

7:34 a.m. ET: The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with defensive tackle Daquan Jones, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Jones is expected to receive a two-year deal worth $16 million with a maximum value of $18 million.

6:31 a.m. ET: The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal for cornerback Darious Williams, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

1:04 a.m. ET: The Minnesota Vikings, who lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, are expected to sign quarterback Sam Darnold, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Darnold will receiver a one-year deal worth $10 million.

11:39 p.m. ET: The New York Jets have agreed to terms with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Taylor is expected to serve as the backup to Aaron Rodgers.