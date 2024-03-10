NFL Rumors: Chiefs, Chris Jones Reach New Deal After Championship

Several NFL teams could have benefited from signing one of the game’s top defenders this offseason.

Unfortunately for them, Chris Jones will be staying put in Kansas City.

On Saturday night, the Chiefs reportedly reached an agreement with the star defensive tackle on a five-year contract worth $95 million, making him the highest-paid player at the position, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones has been a total game-wrecker since entering the league in 2016, making five Pro Bowls as a two-team All-Pro defender. Jones has become a staple of a dynasty alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

With that core, the Chiefs have won three of the last five Super Bowls, including being the first team to win back-to-back championships since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

As the Chiefs continue their powerful run, Jones will be the latest part of the core to remain in Kansas City for the long haul.

NFL free agency should be off to a quick start as the week begins with the legal tampering period opening on Monday before the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

When that begins, teams like the New England Patriots, who hold the second-most cap space in the league, will be ready to add.