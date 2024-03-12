Ezekiel Elliott may end up only spending one season with the New England Patriots.

The veteran running back is an impending free agent and there has apparently been radio silence between Elliott and the Patriots to this point.

“Per a league source, the Patriots have not had conversations with running back Zeke Elliott about bringing him back for 2024,” The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price posted on the X platform Monday night. “That could change in the future — the free agent landscape can change very quickly. But right now, that’s where the two sides stand.”

The possibility of Elliott returning to the Patriots took a hit on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period with New England reportedly agreeing to terms with pass-catching running back Antonio Gibson. That doesn’t automatically rule out Elliott coming back, but it’s likely Gibson pairs with Rhamondre Stevenson and takes over in Elliott’s spot. Elliott could take a reduced role to stay with New England as the Patriots also have Kevin Harris, a 2022 sixth-round pick, is also on the roster.

Elliott, 28, was one of the Patriots best offensive players last season. He played in all 17 games, running for 642 yards and three touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

Elliott also proved to be an adept pass-catcher — not exactly something he’s known for — as he compiled a team-high 51 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

But with the Patriots looking to get more explosive on offense, it looks like they have already found an upgrade for Elliott.